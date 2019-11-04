The 29-year-old was arrested after a 75-year-old pedestrian was struck by a silver Land Rover Discovery in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, just before 4pm on Saturday, November 2.

South Yorkshire Police said the elderly man was hit by the Land Rover after it was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van.

An investigation is under way into a fatal collision in Sprotbrough, Doncaster

The two vehicles crashed at the junction of Melton Road and Park Drive as the Land Rover was travelling towards Melton and the van towards Doncaster.

The man arrested over the incident was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.