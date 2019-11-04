Man bailed over fatal collision in Doncaster
A man has been bailed after being questioned by the police over a fatal collision in Doncaster.
The 29-year-old was arrested after a 75-year-old pedestrian was struck by a silver Land Rover Discovery in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, just before 4pm on Saturday, November 2.
South Yorkshire Police said the elderly man was hit by the Land Rover after it was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van.
The two vehicles crashed at the junction of Melton Road and Park Drive as the Land Rover was travelling towards Melton and the van towards Doncaster.
The man arrested over the incident was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 583 of November 2. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.