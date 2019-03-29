A man is due in court again over a machete attack outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre.

Daouda Sy, aged 21,of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, is set to appear at Sheffield Crown Court next Tuesday accused of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a machete.

Police officers outside McDonald's in Sheffield city centre following an attack earlier this year (Pic: Chris Etchells)

He was charged following an incident outside McDonald’s on High Street in which a man was attacked on Thursday, January 31.

