A police investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in his Doncaster home has concluded.

Officers looking into the death of the 88-year-old initially treated it as ‘unexplained’ and launched an investigation.

A man's body was found in a house in Oversley Road, Wheatley, Doncaster

CRIME: Armed robbers brandished knife during shop raid in Sheffield

They sealed off his home in Oversley Road, Wheatley, as part of the probe following the discovery of the body on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Police investigate two possible shootings on Sheffield estate



But the investigation has now concluded, with the death said to have been the result of a ’medical episode’.

COURT: How Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri reacted when he heard not guilty verdict

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The 88-year-old man had a medical episode which lead to his death.

“It is not suspicious and there is no further police action to be taken.”