Three men armed with a knife are wanted by the police after they raided a Sheffield shop.

The men struck at the Premier store on Bramley Park Road, Handsworth, at 7.20pm on Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said the men threatened a member of staff with a large knife before demanding money and stealing cash from the till.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 974 of March 26 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

