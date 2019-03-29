Have your say

Police officers are investigating two possible shootings on a Sheffield estate.

South Yorkshire Police initially said officers were called to Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe, at 5pm on Wednesday following reports of shots being fired at a car.

Police investigate two possible shootings on Sheffield street

But now the force has revealed that on the same afternoon, officers were also called to the same street at 4.30pm ‘after receiving several reports from members of the public’ about shots being fired.

In a statement, the force said: “An investigation is underway after shots were fired in two locations in the Shirecliffe area of Sheffield.

“Enquiries are continuing and officers remain in the area.”

On Sunday, March 17, a gun was fired into a house in Shirecliffe, injuring a woman.

The gun was fired through a window in Musgrave Crescent and a woman in the house at the time was hurt when the glass shattered.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was later released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.