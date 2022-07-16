M18 Doncaster and Rotherham: Woman has life threatening injuries after motorway bridge fall

A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a police incident brought a South Yorkshire motorway to a standstill for several hours.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 3:43 pm

Police have now revealed that the M18 had to be closed after they were called to be told that a woman had fallen from a bridge which runs above the carriageway.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene, and was seen landing, and later taking off again by motorists who were caught in the traffic jams.

A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a police incident shut the M18 motorway this morning. The picture shows traffic stationary on the carriageway, as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance takes off.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: “Officers were called at 10.12am this morning (July 16) to reports that a woman had fallen from a bridge over the M18, between Junctions one and two, in Doncaster.

"A woman has been taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for life threatening injuries. The road was closed whilst police and paramedics attended the scene, and has now reopened.

South Yorkshire Police announced they had fully re-opened the road at 12.15pm this afternoon. It had initially been closed in both directions.

Pictures showed motorists and their passengers standing outside their stationery cars while they waited for the emergency services to complete their work at the scene of the incident.

It is believed many Sheffield United fans were caught up in the hold ups as a result of the road closure.

The Blades were playing in a friendly match at Scunthorpe United, which kicked off at 12.30pm.

The M18 and the M180 are the usual routes taken by motorists travelling between Sheffield and Scunthorpe.

Sheffield United lost the game 3-2.

