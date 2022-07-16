Sheffield United fans hit by M18 traffic chaos on way to Scunthorpe United friendly

The M18 was shut north and southbound this morning, leaving Blades fans stranded on their way to Glanford Park, while some connecting trains from Doncaster for Scunthorpe were also cancelled throughout the morning.

Coaches and cars were left at a standstill across the M18, which was closed at junctions one and two due to what South Yorkshire Police described as a “police incident”.

An air ambulance was seen leaving the scene earlier this morning before traffic eventually started to move again just before noon.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...