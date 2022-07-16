M18 Doncaster and Rotherham: Motorway closed after a South Yorkshire ‘police incident’

The M18 was closed after a ‘police incident’ this morning.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 12:28 pm

South Yorkshire Police say both carriageways were closed, and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been reported on the scene.

Officers have just now re-opened the road.

A few minutes ago, South Yorkshire Police said: “The M18 has now re-opened in both directions between Junction 1 and 2 following an earlier police incident.

The M18 has been closed after a ‘police incident’ this morning. The picture shows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaving the scene

“Thank you for your patience and for avoiding the area whilst officers responded.”

It is understood the delays affected Sheffield United fans heading to Scunthorpe .

