Sheffield Council records show that motorists parking on the busy street, home to many well known shops, bars and restaurants, as well as Endcliffe Park, were hit with 1,062 fines in the 2020/2021 financial year.

The fines cost drivers a total of £44,994.

Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road, pictured, was the worst-hit street in Yorkshire for parking fines last year, according to research.

It was the 10th highest figure in England outside London, and the figures come at a time when plans to ban parking on the street are causing upset among businesses.

Confused.com asked all councils in the country: “Which single street in your council area has produced the highest income from parking enforcement (income from just fines) in the 2020/2021 financial year? Please provide details of the number of tickets issued and the income to the council of motorists paying parking enforcement fines in this single street in the 2020/21 financial year.”

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “Just like many of our motoring bills, the cost of penalty charge notices (PCNs) is an extra strain on the pockets of drivers.

“A third (33 per cent) of drivers believe that councils should spend more money on making road signs clearer, so that drivers don’t have to fork out for unfair fines in the first place. In turn, this would make roads safer, drivers less confused, and help to reduce the cost of driving.

“Our research found that more than half (52 per cent) of motorists who received a PCN for a parking offence have appealed it. But only a small number of drivers (six per cent) feel that their local council has an easy process to appeal a PCN fine.

“If you've received a PCN fine, you might be able to challenge the decision if you think it was unfair. The process may vary depending on your local authority, so it's important to check this before doing so. If you wish to challenge your fine, you should do so within 28 days. Our checklist offers further guidance on what to expect from the process and the type of evidence you may need in order to support your appeal.”

Businesses on Ecclesall Road are currently concerned over council plans to ban parking at the roadside

Sheffield Council is asking the South Yorkshire mayor’s office to fund changes to bus lanes, bus stops, junctions, parking restrictions and crossings on Ecclesall and Abbeydale Roads and upgrade traffic lights to give buses priority.

The aim is to improve services and create ‘a better quality environment for passengers and pedestrians’ to improve health, cut car use and combat climate change.

The proposals include a 7am-7pm parking ban, enforced by strict London-style ‘red routes’ – which prevent almost all vehicles from stopping, waiting or loading – that have been loudly opposed by some who fear it would damage businesses.