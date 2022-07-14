Police and ambulance crews were sent to the scene last night after the collision near the start of the Snake Pass, at the junction of the A57 and Mortimer Road, sometimes called Strines Road.

The road was closed by police from just before 4pm until around 6.30pm from the Ladybower reservoir.

Five people were taken to hospital last night after being injured in a car crash which closed a major route into Sheffield for nearly three hours. File picture shows police tape.

Derbyshire Police closed the road while East Midland Ambulance Service helped the casualties.

Police said in a statement they were called to reports of a collision between a Fiat 500 and a Ford Puma at just before 4pm on Wednesday July 13.

They added: “Five people received what are believed to be minor injuries as a result of the collision and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road was closed due to the collision and reopened at 6.30pm.”