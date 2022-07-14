A57 Ladybower crash: Five injured as major route into Sheffield closed for nearly three hours

Five people were taken to hospital last night after being injured in a car crash which closed a major route into Sheffield for nearly three hours.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:22 pm

Police and ambulance crews were sent to the scene last night after the collision near the start of the Snake Pass, at the junction of the A57 and Mortimer Road, sometimes called Strines Road.

Read More

Read More
Decision on tunnel between Sheffield and Manchester expected in months

The road was closed by police from just before 4pm until around 6.30pm from the Ladybower reservoir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Five people were taken to hospital last night after being injured in a car crash which closed a major route into Sheffield for nearly three hours. File picture shows police tape.

Derbyshire Police closed the road while East Midland Ambulance Service helped the casualties.

Police said in a statement they were called to reports of a collision between a Fiat 500 and a Ford Puma at just before 4pm on Wednesday July 13.

They added: “Five people received what are believed to be minor injuries as a result of the collision and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road was closed due to the collision and reopened at 6.30pm.”

Five people were taken to hospital last night after being injured in a car crash which closed a major route into Sheffield for nearly three hours. Google picture shows the junction of the A57 and Mortimer Road, near Ladybower

MORE: Sheffield roads: 20 road safety schemes could progress this year to combat traffic accidents

SheffieldPolice