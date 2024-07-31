Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield-born England footballer Kyle Walker must pay his former mistress £12,500-a-month, plus thousands more, including paying for a car for her nanny, following a bitter child maintenance hearing.

Lauryn Goodman, a model and social media influencer, had demanded a £70,000 car allowance, a £31,000 artificial football pitch and a £30,000 air conditioning system as part of financial arrangements with the Man City star from Sharrow, The Times reports.

The dispute centred on the amount of money Walker should pay to support his one-year-old daughter, Kinara. He also has a son, Kairo, with Goodman, and four children with his wife Annie Kilner.

Sheffield football star Kyle Walker must pay his former mistress £12,500-a-month in maintenance. | Getty

Walker, who went to High Storrs School, is a defender at Manchester City earning between £3m and £5m-a-year. He played for England in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship earlier this month.

Giving evidence, Walker, 34, told the court that “a pound is a pound” and it should not be assumed that “just because I earn the amount of money that I earn, which I have done off my own back, you can just spend money and have an open chequebook”.

He said that he feared that “because of who I am and what I do, and the money that I have” there was a possibility the court could order more in payments than “what is actually needed”.

Walker told the court: “If I was a painter and decorator, I don’t think we would have got this far.”

In written submissions to the court, Nichola Gray KC, for Goodman, described the maintenance demand as a sum that would “make a very significant difference to the mother’s and the children’s lives, but is a sum which will make no difference at all to this father”.

Goodman justified the need for a £31,200 artificial turf pitch by stating that Kinara kicked a ball from a crawling position and that she could eventually become an England footballer like her father.

But the judge rejected the pitch demand as it was an “unjustified evidential leap”.

But Nikki Saxton KC, representing Walker, said in written submissions that a previous court order already provided Goodman with housing and a monthly allowance.

The judge ordered Walker to make monthly payments of £12,500 — a figure he offered before the hearing began — and £5,000 for furniture, £15,000 less than Goodman’s demand.