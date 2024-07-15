Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England's wait for a first major men's trophy since 1966 goes on after substitute Mikel Oyarzabal struck at the death as Spain inflicted a second successive European Championship final defeat on Gareth Southgate's side.

The team, which includes South Yorkshire men Kyle Walker and John Stones, overcame an unconvincing start in Germany to make another continental showpiece, but the country's first ever final on foreign soil ended in more heartbreak as silky Spain triumphed 2-1 at the Olympiastadion.

It is just three years since the defeat on penalities to Italy in the final of this very same competition at Wembley. A shootout defeat England fans had become all too familiar with.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer equalised for England after replacing Kobbie Mainoo. Spain went ahead early in the second half with Nico Williams scoring first, before Mikel Oyarzabal tapped home a late cross from the left to win the tournament.

England's heartbroken players dropped to the deck at the final whistle with those clad in red running wild as Spain celebrated a record fourth European Championship crown.

Still, we can be proud of what the lads achieved after such a rocky start to the tournament, especially in South Yorkshire, with Walker and Stones performing well in their defensive duties.

We go again in two years time.