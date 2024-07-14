Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kyle Walker is a stalwart of the England team which has made consecutive European Championship finals, and hope to go one better this time.

But his former teacher has revealed the huge sacrifices the Manchester City and Three Lions star had to make to reach the top.

Kyle grew up on the Lansdowne estate in Sharrow, Sheffield, and attended Porter Croft Infant and Junior School and then High Storrs School, which he left in 2006.

Martin Murray

It was at High Storrs School where PE teacher Martin Murray taught him, when he was already a hot prospect at Sheffield United, having joined the club’s academy aged seven.

Martin told The Star how there was little he could teach a teenaged Kyle when it came to the practical side of things, but he helped him get better at taking instructions - perhaps making Gareth Southgate’s job easier down the line.

‘What I taught Kyle Walker’

“Athletically there wasn’t much to teach him,” said Martin. “He was amazing at any sport, from running the 100m to basketball and netball. He was extremely talented and extremely quick.

“I worked with him a little bit in terms of his attitude and the approach to taking instruction.

Martin Murray

“Kyle loved the practical side of things and being active, but when it came to the theory I had to be more of a teacher, guiding him.

“He was obviously very, very talented but I don’t know if I ever envisaged him playing for England because that’s something maybe 0.0001 per cent of even the best footballers achieve. I tried to encourage him to make sure he got a good education.

‘Good circle of friends’

“I think he enjoyed school, and he had a good circle of friends.

“He was so dedicated and responsible in terms of looking after himself and he sacrificed a lot. When his friends were getting together and partying, he made sure he was home and probably in bed by 9pm on a Friday night.

“He sacrificed so much to better himself and give him the chance to be a professional footballer.

“He’s such a down-to-earth, level-headed guy, as is Annie (Kyle’s wife, Annie Kilner).

“I wish him good luck before big matches and he always responds, which is super nice.”

Martin is a Sheffield Wednesday fan and would have loved Kyle to have picked the other side of the city but he described his former pupil as a ‘Blade through and through’.

‘Super, super proud’

He told how he had some friends at Sheffield United when Kyle was coming through, including Ryan France, who he said were able to take him under their wing and navigate the step-up to first team football.

Martin, who today teaches at the American School of Budapest, in Hungary, is still good friends with Kyle and has spoken to him ahead of the final.

“I told him, win or lose, I’m super, super proud of what you’ve achieved and the man you’ve become,” he said.

Martin left High Storrs in 2012 but arranged a special surprise for his pupils before he departed.

In November 2011, a few days after Kyle had made his senior international debut against Spain at Wembley, Martin persuaded him to return to his old school to talk to students.

“He drove up from London with Annie, who was pregnant with their first child,” said Martin.

“I got my team at the time to meet me in the classroom, and unbeknown to them I brought Kyle in and we did a Q&A.

“I remember he gave some good examples of how he found concentrating in the classroom difficult at times but that he realised education is important.”

Asked whether he thinks Kyle and his England teammates will lift the Euro 2024 trophy on Sunday night, Martin replied: “My head says Spain but you never know. I think a lot of the guys are stepping up and playing really well at the right time, after a disappointing start, so they could do it.”