Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker are derby enemies when they lock horns in the Premier League.

But the two sons of Sheffield are team mates and brothers during the times when they have pulled on the England national shirt.

And Maguire, a Manchester United centre back, clearly has bags of respect for his former Sheffield United club mate, who patrols the right back position for Manchester City.

Walker, aged 34, put in some strong performances for England in the Euro 2024, a tournament that Maguire, 31, missed out on because of a nagging calf injury.

In a Pro:Direct Soccer video, the United stopper was invited to respond to a series of questions about his England dressing room compatriots.

He lifted the lid of several of the stars, but it was Walker's name that kept cropping up.

Walker, who grew up on the Lansdowne estate, in Sharrow, not far from Bramall Lane, came top when it came to being a snappy dressing, speed down the wing, strength in the gym and as a tough guy.

The Porter Croft Infant & Junior and High Storrs School old boy has had some negative press recently so his fans will have been glad to hear how highly Maguire, who was raised in Mosborough, rates him in the different categories.

Here is how big Harry voted

Most skilful player: Phil Foden.

Funniest character in dressing room: Jordan Pickford.

Best dressed: Kyle Walker. (Maguire said his own style was "steady and solid but not out there.")

Fastest player: Kyle Walker.

Who can lift the biggest bench press: Kyle Walker.

Who is the hardest man? Kyle Walker.

Walker may be getting on in years but has a contract with City until the summer of 2026.

Over at Old Trafford, Maguire's position isn't quite as clear-cut, although he could also stay until 2026.