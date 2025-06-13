People with links to Sheffield have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2025.

This year’s recipients have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors.

Nationally, former England football captain David Beckham, actor Gary Oldman and The Who singer Roger Daltrey have been knighted.

Awards in the King's birthday honours 2025 to: Dean Webster, top left, Stephen Hart and Susan Yeandle. | other

Strictly Come Dancing duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkelman have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), while there are also honours for teenage darts star Luke Littler and his rival Luke Humphries as both are made MBEs.

In Sheffield, founder and former headteacher at Mercia school in Millhouses, Dean Webster, received an MBE for services to education.

Since it opened in 2018, it has shot to the top of the league tables, with many parents welcoming its strict rules on uniform and behaviour. In 2023 it got an 'Outstanding' Ofsted.

The school’s website states: “Mr Webster has a deep-rooted belief in high standards of discipline and exceptional quality of teaching – no exceptions.”

Today he is Mercia Learning Trust's Executive Director of Secondary Standards.

Stephen Hart has been a Police Community Support Officer for South Yorkshire Police operating in Sheffield city centre for 19 years, and specialises in rough sleeping.

He was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the Homeless and to Policing. On his patrols he checks on the city’s rough sleepers and helps refer them to relevant services.

Susan Yeandle is Professor of Sociology at Sheffield University was given a CBE for services to Research into Care and Caring.

Much of her research has focused on the lives, support needs and advocacy of unpaid carers.

She has built many valued connections with carers’ organisations in Europe, Asia, Australia and North America and has published widely on issues of equality and fairness in care.

Prof Yeandle said: “I’m delighted to accept this honour recognising the contribution made by studies of care and caring I have led over many years.

“I’m grateful both to colleagues who’ve worked with me as we’ve tried, through our research, to make a difference in carers’ lives, and especially to the many unpaid carers and carers’ organisations I’ve met along the way. I hope they will feel this honour also recognises them, and unpaid carers all around the world, who contribute so much to our world each and every day.“

Other winners in Sheffield are:

Peter Rene Lauener CB: Lately Chief Executive, Education and Skills Funding Agency, and lately Board Member, Department for Education - Knighted for services to Education.

Professor Idayat Bolanle Owolabi Director for Health Inequalities: NHS England and General Practitioner, Creswell and Langwith Centres - CBE for services to Reducing Health Inequalities.

Dennis Ernest Ashton: Founder, Stardome - MBE for services to Astronomy Education and to Charity.

Stephen John Barnett: Director of Care Homes, The Royal British Legion - MBE for services to Veterans.

Anthony John Nicholas Chalmers: Assistant Director, Department for Education - MBE for services to Education and Skills.

Sophie Emma-Louise Maxwell: Founder and Director, The Really NEET Project - MBE for services to Young People.

Maureen Storey: Lately Director, Vida Sheffield and Coordinator for Strategic Work, Sheffield Domestic Abuse Forum - MBE for services to Survivors of Domestic Abuse.

Yvonne Joy Witter: Chair, Peak District Mosaic - MBE for services to Access to Nature.

Gillian Tracey Andrews: Guide Leader and Trustee, Northwest Sheffield Division Girlguiding - British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Young People.

Ali Qadar - BEM for services to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.