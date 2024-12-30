Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eleven people with links to Sheffield have received an honour in the King’s New Year Honours List 2025.

This year’s recipients have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors, but in particular community champions and selfless giving are recognised.

Actor Stephen Fry, former England manager Gareth Southgate and London mayor Sadiq Khan were knighted.

In Sheffield, Bryony Page was awarded an MBE for services to trampolining. She won Olympic gold in France this summer, after going into the contest as reigning world champion. She also won silver in Rio eight years ago and bronze in Tokyo.

Sheffield women recognised in the King's New Year Honours 2025, from top left: Louisa Harrison-Walker, Janet Sharpe, Bryony Page and Kim Streets. | NW

Honours went to other Team GB athletes including an MBE for runner Keely Hodgkinson, who was named the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, and mountain biker Tom Pidcock (OBE), after the Paris Olympics.

Other high profile Sheffield women recognised this year include Kim Streets DL, chief executive of Sheffield Museums, who was made MBE for services to culture, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce chief executive Louisa Harrison-Walker (OBE), and Julie Gay, who received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Sheffield.

MBEs also went to The Hon. Nicole Campbell, trustee of The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia, for services to people with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person's ability to understand, speak, read, or write, Andrea Dobson, for services to Rugby League, solicitor Lisa Haythorne, former president of Sheffield and District Law Society, for services to vulnerable and homeless people, Janet Sharpe, former director of housing at Sheffield City Council, for services to local government, and Pamela Thiedeman, former head of culture and visitor economy at Barnsley Council, for services to culture and heritage.

Meanwhile, former Forgemasters chief executive David Bond, received a CBE for services to the defence supply chain.

And Charles Turner DL received an MBE. He is chair of the Made in Sheffield organisation, former Master Cutler and managing director of machine knife company Edward Turner and Son Ltd. His honour is for services to manufacturing and business in Sheffield.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities.

“They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does.

“The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”