Julie Gay’s litter picking pals joked she now has her own seat in the House of Lords after she was awarded a British Empire Medal.

Under a photo of her holding up an old toilet seat, members of the Sheffield Litter Pickers group on Facebook said she should be flushed with pride and shouldn’t take it sitting down. One wondered if that was her new throne.

Tireless Sheffield litter picker Julie Gay celebrates her New Year Honour from the King. | Susan Tavernor

Amid the banter, the 5,000-strong membership also congratulated a tireless champion for nature.

Julie, of Totley, was included in the King’s New Year’s Honours for services to the community after 18 years of clearing other people’s trash.

This year’s recipients were awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors, but in particular “community champions and selfless giving” were recognised.

Julie said she felt “a tad embarrassed” because there were so many fabulous people in Sheffield who do such a lot of good.

She added: “My litter picking journey commenced in 2004 because I couldn’t stand to see litter accumulating on our streets, green spaces in woodlands, streams, rivers and seas threatening wildlife and the natural world.

“At first I just picked up rubbish by hand, wearing a rubber glove and placed it in my own bin.

Julie Gay jokes around on a litter pick. | Julie Gay

“A year later I discovered I was able to access litter picking equipment and support from Sheffield City Council/Streets Ahead who would collect full bags from next to a designated public bin.

“From then on every time I went walking (short or longer distances) I would take my litter grabber and a bag. This now goes everywhere with me even on holiday, home or abroad.

“I subsequently found community volunteer group Sheffield Litter Pickers on Facebook.

“These amazing people clean up all over the city and beyond and we often team up on picks in different areas, including the Snake Pass!

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of this.”

She and husband Richard - dubbed ‘Mr Long Suffering’ - have also given talks on littering in schools.

Julie is also a passionate advocate for endangered swifts through Sheffield Swift Network and S17 Totley Swifts. She also supports Friends of Dore and Totley Station and Friends of Gillfield Wood.

She added: “I was born in Worcestershire and grew up surrounded by nature and consequently instilled my passion but moved to Sheffield 40 years ago and feel very much a Sheffielder.

“It would be incredible If everyone was able to experience and understand that we are part of the natural world.

If people don’t have this opportunity how will they love and care about it?”