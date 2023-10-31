They had to be separated by a member of the crew and Luke was subsequently dropped from the show, with partner Jay following him out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A personal trainer from Sheffield has divided opinion among Married at First Sight UK viewers after an altercation which led to another couple's departure.

Jordan Gayle, from Sheffield, and Erica Roberts on Married at First Sight UK. Photo: Simon Johns / Channel 4

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Gayle was confronted by Luke Worley on the Channel 4 show in an episode which aired on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An angry Luke was seen marching up to Jordan and his wife Erica Roberts' door before shoving Jordan, who pushed him back.

They had to be separated by a member of the crew and Luke was subsequently dropped from the show, with partner Jay following him out.

Channel 4 has said the wellbeing of the cast and crew on the show is its 'utmost priority'. It said the altercation was 'defused' immediately by the crew and 'all contributors involved were offered appropriate support'.

What have Jordan and Erica said about the altercation with Luke?

Posting about the incident on Instagram, ahead of the episode airing, Jordan wrote: "One of the biggest moments in our journey tonight… a moment that should never have happened. This is definitely going to be one of the toughest to watch but we couldn’t have got through this moment without each other."

Erica replied 'we got this', accompanied by a heart emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On her own Instagram account, she wrote: "Tonight's watch definitely wasn't an easy one. There's so much more behind this incident as to why it was triggering for myself and Jordan.

"When the time is right I'll speak on this but for now I just want to thank everyone for the love and support."

Responding on Instagram, one person wrote: "Can’t tell you how PROUD me and my bf are of you and Erica. Morals in the right place. We love you."

But not everyone was so supportive, with one person saying Jordan and Erica 'both deserve an Oscar' for their 'fake tears', and another writing: "To be fair you are a bit gobby for your own good."

Are Jordan and Erica from MAFS UK still together?

Jordan and Erica on Married at First Sight UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan and Erica were pictured on a night out at The Alchemist bar in Manchester over the weekend with fellow stars of the show including Nathanial Valentino, Bianca Petronzi, Adrienne Naylor, leading some fans to speculate that they are still a couple.

Their posts on Instagram have done nothing to quell those suspicions, though viewers will have to wait to see the final outcome.

What do we know about Jordan?

Jordan, who is 26, has told how he grew up without his father in his life, and it was 'just me, my mum and my sister'. He added that he was a 'mummy's boy' as they were 'really close'.

Jordan explained how his parents had split up when he was just three, adding: "I only have two memories: one that's not so bad and one that's probably the most traumatic thing you can imagine."

Jordan Gayle on Married at First Sight UK. Photo: Channel 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing why he had gone on the show, he said: "Love makes everything better. Life sucks when you haven't got someone you're in love with."

Jordan, who bears a striking resemblance to Manchester City's Jack Grealish, is clearly into his style and fashion. He has also told how fitness is 'everything to me'.

His Instagram account shows him working out in Los Angeles during a two-month stay there and on a trip to the Canary Islands, but it offers few clues about his life in Sheffield.

What are Jordan's other interests, including favourite movies and music?

But an early blog set up when he was just 18 reveals a little bit more. In it, he describes himself as an 'aspiring model, blogger as well as a personal trainer'.

Jordan Gayle on Married at First Sight UK. Photo: Channel 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He lists his interests as fitness, sport, football, money, music, gym, travelling and food, while his favourite movies, back then at least, include Wolf of Wall Street, Airplane and The Book of Love. His music of choice is listed as R&B and hip hop, with favourite artists including Trey Songz, Wiz Khalifa, The Weeknd, Juicy J, Pia Mia, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said that he got into fitness from a young age, following a traumatic childhood incident, as he 'wanted to be as big and strong as possible' to protect his mum or sister.

Jordan opens up about ruined relationship which was 'best thing in my life'

He opened up about his difficult childhood, which he said led to him moving from house to house and having fights, telling the paper: "I wasn't a good kid, I always acted out so eventually I moved out of my mum's and lived with my grandparents."

His Instagram account describes how while the photos show him 'living my best life', he 'lost a lot to get here', adding 'it played a big part in the ruining of a relationship that was the biggest and best thing in my life'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continues: "I've made a lot of sacrifices to get to this moment which have caused a lot of stress and dark times. My Insta hasn't shown the dark times and it will just show the good times.