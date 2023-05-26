Sheffield couple Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkin, who wed as strangers on the Channel 4 programme in March 2020, have announced they are expecting their first child together. One of reality TV’s nicest couples shared the exciting baby news on their joint Instagram account, where they posted a photo of a beaming Michelle holding her small bump beside a clearly thrilled Owen clutching two bags of ice. They also shared a photo of the baby scan, as they revealed the baby is due in December.

The post, simply captioned ‘so, we’ve got news…’, has already been liked more than 6,000 times, with messages of congratulation flooding in from friends, family and Married at First Sight who have avidly followed their love story from the start. Among those reacting was Adam Aveling, another MAFS success story, who lives in Doncaster with his Tayah Victoria, who had their first child last year.

Michelle, who teaches at a school in Woodseats, and Owen, who works in IT, told The Star earlier this year how they were looking for a bigger house in which they could start a family together. Michelle moved from Sussex to Owen’s home city of Sheffield in August 2020, just months after they tied the knot, and she has fallen in love with the Steel City, where she has joined Woodseats Musical Theatre Company, with whom she is due to appear in Legally Blonde the Musical at the Montgomery Theatre this July.

Married at First Sight couple Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins, from Sheffield, have announced they are expecting their first baby this December. Photo: mafs_owenandmichelle via Instagram

When The Star last caught up with the couple, their romance was clearly as strong as ever. Asked how they would fare with the new, more dramatic format of Married at First Sight UK, Michelle said: “I can’t imagine a situation where I wouldn’t want to be with Owen forever. I can’t even imagine what that would look like.”

