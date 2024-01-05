It scored 65.1 out of 100 in the national rankings, with visitors praising the 'amazing ice skating experience'

iceSheffield has been named as one of the UK's best ice rinks.

The venue, on Coleridge Road, in Attercliffe, Sheffield, was ranked 13th out of 57 ice rinks nationally, in a new survey.

Sheffield Steeldogs in action at iceSheffield, which has been named one of the UK's best ice rinks

It scored 65.1 out of 100 in the rankings, based on Google and TripAdvisor reviews, value for money and accessibility.

Alexandra Palace in London topped the list, compiled by the gaming site Amazonslots.com, with a rating of 77.69.

iceSheffield has an average score of 4.4 out of five from 1,922 Google reviews.

Recent reviews have praised the 'amazing ice skating experience' there, including the 'well-maintained rink' and 'availability of good food'.

Another customer described their 'wonderful' experience, hailing the 'helpful and lovely staff', while a third called it a 'brilliant venue' which was very reasonably priced.

A skating session at iceSheffield, with skate hire included, costs £9.50 for adults, with lifeCARD Plus holders paying £5.70, members charged £7.10 and under-fours paying £2.

iceSheffield is home to the Sheffield Steeldogs, who play in the National Ice Hockey League.

In 2020, the Netflix drama Zero Chill was filmed at iceSheffield and other sites around the city.