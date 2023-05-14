News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Sheffield retro: 25 pictures looking back at iceSheffield and skating fun through the years

This month marks 20 years since the opening of iceSheffield – and so we are taking a look back at people having fun on their skates over the years.

By Jane Salt
Published 14th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Can you spot anyone you know?

Students from Meadowhead School are amongst the first to sample the skating at the new iceSheffield venue at Don Valley, Sheffield, May 2003

1. Students

Students from Meadowhead School are amongst the first to sample the skating at the new iceSheffield venue at Don Valley, Sheffield, May 2003 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
The very first skaters take to the ice at the new ice centre, Don Valley, Sheffield, Wednesday, May 21, 2003.

2. First

The very first skaters take to the ice at the new ice centre, Don Valley, Sheffield, Wednesday, May 21, 2003. Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Mrs Diane Leek, has something to shout about at the launch of this year's Sheffield Children's Festival with skating jester, Havid Hartley, and Alex Jowitt, Jack William and Anna Vickers at iceSheffield, June 9, 2003

3. Jester

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Mrs Diane Leek, has something to shout about at the launch of this year's Sheffield Children's Festival with skating jester, Havid Hartley, and Alex Jowitt, Jack William and Anna Vickers at iceSheffield, June 9, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Meet the Steelers at iceSheffield - Seen are cheerleaders, left to right, Janna Fisher, Sally Estcourt, and Louise Howden, September 5, 2003

4. Meet the Steelers

Meet the Steelers at iceSheffield - Seen are cheerleaders, left to right, Janna Fisher, Sally Estcourt, and Louise Howden, September 5, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Sheffield