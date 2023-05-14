Sheffield retro: 25 pictures looking back at iceSheffield and skating fun through the years

This month marks 20 years since the opening of iceSheffield – and so we are taking a look back at people having fun on their skates over the years.
Can you spot anyone you know?
1. Students
Students from Meadowhead School are amongst the first to sample the skating at the new iceSheffield venue at Don Valley, Sheffield, May 2003 Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. First
The very first skaters take to the ice at the new ice centre, Don Valley, Sheffield, Wednesday, May 21, 2003. Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. Jester
The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Mrs Diane Leek, has something to shout about at the launch of this year's Sheffield Children's Festival with skating jester, Havid Hartley, and Alex Jowitt, Jack William and Anna Vickers at iceSheffield, June 9, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Meet the Steelers
Meet the Steelers at iceSheffield - Seen are cheerleaders, left to right, Janna Fisher, Sally Estcourt, and Louise Howden, September 5, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell