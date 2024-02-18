Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield firefighter has won a place in the semi-finals of the BBC show Gladiators after an adrenaline-fuelled battle.

Gladiators contestant Bronte Jones returned to our television screens on Saturday (February 17) as four contenders fought to claim their place in the semi-finals.

Bronte, aged 23 from Sheffield, took part in six challenges against Ipswich’s Tasha in the hour-long show last night. This included the duel, the wall, the ring, the edge, the gauntlet, and finally the eliminator.

Despite gaining no points in the duel, Bronte won 10 points in the wall, 10 in the ring, 3 points in the edge, and 10 points in the gauntlet. As she headed into the eliminator, competitor Tasha had a 1.5 second head start, but it was no match for firefighter Bronte as she took the lead with barely a second to spare.

Viewers were thrilled for Bronte, taking to Twitter, now X, to share their thoughts. One user said: “Wow... two absolutely EPIC finales on the Eliminator this week. Very happy that Bronte went through.”

Another wrote: “Just watched tonight’s #Gladiators what a comeback from Brontë in the eliminator such a trooper.”

A third said: “Soooo happy for Bronte #Gladiators”

This week’s episode also left some fans devastated after Doncaster contestant, 22-year-old Finely Burkitt was forced to pull out of the quarter-finals after sustaining a knee injury earlier in the show.

His place was taken up by new contestant 35-year-old civil servant and wrestler Wesley who also made it into the semi-final, beating Finlay Anderson from Edinburgh.

The show is set to return next Saturday, February 24, on BBC One at 7.10pm as more contenders take on the Gladiators for a semi-final place.