Pop superstar Tom Walker played two free gigs in Barnsley town centre yesterday (February 17). Photos captured by photographer Charley Atkins showed a huge crowd of hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

His plans for the Saturday gigs were announced earlier this week after the Brit Award winner gave an impromptu performance to a queue of people waiting to order from a baked potato van in Tamworth, Staffordshire.

The Scottish singer-songwriter took to social media to ask fans where he should visit next for a free show - and Barnsley came top of the list.

With the help of Barnsley Council and South Yorkshire Police, Tom managed to perform the gigs outside The Glass Works in the town centre where hundreds of people gathered to watch the Leave a Light On and Just You and I singer.

Tom Walker wrote on his social media: “BARNSLEY!!! What an epic day! Can’t believe how many people came down. It’s such a pleasure to be back up north again.”

The multi-platinum selling pop star was also supported by Barnsley singer-songwriter Tom Masters, who also notes Tom Walker as his “biggest inspiration”.

Writing on his social media, the South Yorkshire musician said: “I’m honestly a bit lost for words that this is happening, as I am equally thinking about how many of you tried so hard and made so much noise to make this a reality. I’ll never not be wholeheartedly grateful for each and every one of you truly.

“As a Barnsley lad, to have this chance to open for an artist I’ve looked up to for an incredibly long time is blowing my mind.”

1 . Tom Walker in Barnsley Brit Award winner Tom Walker performed two free gigs in Barnsley yesterday (February 17). Photo credit: Charley Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Tom Walker in Barnsley Tom Walker performed hits from his BRIT-winning debut album ‘What A Time To Be Alive’, plus his new single ‘Head Underwater’ from his forthcoming album ‘I Am’. Photo credit: Charley Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Tom Walker in Barnsley Barnsley singer-songwriter Tom Masters opened both gigs for Tom Walker. Photo credit: Charley Atkins Photo Sales