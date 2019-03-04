Hundreds of police officers gearing up for Sheffield derby

Police officers are gearing up for the Sheffield derby today, with bobbies drafted in from neighbouring forces to boost numbers on the frontline.

Around 300 officers are due to be involved in today’s derby day policing operation, with the majority from South Yorkshire Police, but others have been drafted in from neighbouring forces to strengthen numbers.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley

COURT: Woman, 83, to go on trial over murder of husband in Sheffield home

In addition to officers on the ground across the city, drones are also to be used to monitor crowds from the air.

POLICE: Staff threatened with knife during post office raid in Rotherham village

Footage will be beamed to police chiefs to help them to direct resources to where they are needed most.

APPEAL: Police searches continue for two missing men

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is leading the policing operation, described the derby as a ‘significant’ event for the city.

“In terms of events within the city the derby is possibly one of the most significant.

“There will be around 300 officers on duty, the vast majority from South Yorkshire Police. We can’t abstract that amount from the force and continue operational business as normal so there will be some officers from other forces also used.”

He said ‘safety’ is the key focus of the operation.

Attempts will be made to keep rival fans apart to prevent clashes at notorious flash points.

Sheffield United fans will be asked to remain in the ground for around 10 minutes after the final whistle to allow Wednesday fans to disperse.

A number of roads will be closed to motorists for around 30 minutes after the game to allow trams to leave Hillsborough quickly.

Extra services will be running to avoid fans gathering on the streets.