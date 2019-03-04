Staff threatened with knife during post office raid in Rotherham village

Have your say

Members of staff were threatened with a knife during a post office raid in a Rotherham village.

An armed robber struck at Thurcroft Post Office on Green Arbour Road at 7.15am yesterday.

Thurcroft Post Office

South Yorkshire Police said he escaped with a quantity of cash.

He was white, of a medium build, was wearing a pale-coloured coat with a hood and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 237 of March 3.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.