A woman, aged 83, is to go on trial trial tomorrow accused of murdering her husband in their Sheffield home.
Marjorie Grayson, of Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, is accused of killing 85-year-old Alan Grayson, 85, in September last year.
CRIME: Two in custody and one in hospital after man attacked in Sheffield city centre
COLLISION: Duo seriously injured after being hit by car near Sheffield Arena
Mr Grayson was pronounced dead at their home following a stabbing.
DISAPPEARANCE: Family’s appeal to help find missing Rotherham woman not seen since Boxing Day