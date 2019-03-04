Have your say

A woman, aged 83, is to go on trial trial tomorrow accused of murdering her husband in their Sheffield home.

Marjorie Grayson, of Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, is accused of killing 85-year-old Alan Grayson, 85, in September last year.

Mr Grayson was pronounced dead at their home following a stabbing.

