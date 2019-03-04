Have your say

Police searches are continuing today for two Sheffield men reported missing last week.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help in locating Sy Atkinson and Richardo Reid, who have not been seen since last week.

Sy Atkinson and Richardo Reid

Sy left an address in Parson Cross on Monday, February 25 and got into a taxi and has not been seen since.

He is white, of a medium build and around 5ft 10ins tall. He has long, curly hair, a beard and moustache.

Sy was last seen wearing a black top, a blue – black padded jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes with white band across the top.

He had a large backpack which was blue and white and had wheels.

It is believed Sy may be attempting to travel to Scotland.

Officers are also searching for 24-year-old Ricardo Reid as last seen in the Barnsley Road area at around 8.45am on Friday.

He is black male, of a medium build, 5ft 4ins tall and has short, black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and may have had a rucksack.

If you see Ricardo then please contact police on 101 quoting incident 194 01/03/2019.