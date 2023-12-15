Graves Park: Sheffield's 'Lone Tree' brought down by Storm Elin will be used to create commemorative feature
It could be used to make a sculpture, bench or climbing log.
An 'iconic' Sheffield tree that was brought down by Storm Elin may live on as a permanent feature at the park where it was loved by so many.
The 'Lone Tree' at Graves Park was one of many across the city that was brought crashing to earth by fierce winds on December 9.
The loss of the mature sycamore was met with an outpouring of sadness by its community, with some remarking it was their "favourite".
Now, Sheffield City Council's Parks and Countryside team says the Lone Tree may find a second life as a permanent fixture at the beauty spot.
The team announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday (December 13) that they are looking at having the sycamore remade into a sculpture, a bench or even a climbing log for generations to enjoy.
The post reads: "Our contractors have been out cutting off bits that are particularly spiky and dangerous but we are leaving the main trunk and limbs.
"We have been absolutely overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and memories of the tree, and we know it was special to so many people."
"We are hoping to make a lovely feature in the park to commemorate this, whether that be a bench, a scrambling log, sculpture, or any of the other lovely ideas we have heard.
"We also have heard that a lot of people would like their own ‘piece’ of the tree, and we are seeing what we can do to facilitate this."
The team is also asking the public not to climb the fallen tree to collect their own pieces and mementos, and they will instead leave a small pile from Friday evening (December 15) for people to collect from.
"We will let you know what we are going to do with larger limbs and the main trunk in due course", the post concludes.
The day after the Lone Tree fell, many people told The Star how sad they were to see it go.
Nick Robinson said: "I'm so sad. I loved this tree, although I couldn't really say why."
Andy Kershaw was also a keen admirer. He wrote: "Sad to see one of the most iconic trees in Graves Park in Sheffield felled by the storm. We've loved this tree for decades."