The Grind Café is an excellent example of “getting what you pay for”, with delicious food and coffee and a cosy atmosphere perfect for a December morning.

Sitting in one of the cosy, wooden corners of Kelham Island’s The Grind Café just after opening time on a Sunday morning, I found myself thinking I had stepped into a Christmas advert.

Not because it is plastered with red and green decorations, or blasts Michael Buble all day - not that I don’t love that too - but because, relaxing in the warm with delicious coffee in hand, while the sun was barely up, felt like Christmas morning.

I was one of the first customers in, but this didn’t last long. Various groups and couples, bundled up in scarves and jumpers, had the same idea to head down first thing in a bid to beat the rush.

The Grind Cafe, Kelham Island

I resisted my twenty-something-year-old innate urge to order avocado on toast at any given opportunity, and opted for the winter greens benedict which consisted of poached eggs topped with root vegetable crisps, Hollandaise Sauce, and herb oil on toasted sourdough.

At £11.50, I was pleased to get a generous portion size - and once I started eating, I was even more grateful, as the food was absolutely incredible.

Having kale at breakfast was not something I have experienced before, but my doubts quickly disappeared as the unique combination of flavours of that with the sourdough and onion crisps was delicious, and gave the meal a rustic sort of feel.

Winter greens eggs benedict at The Grind Cafe, Kelham

The number of poached egg-cutting videos on Instagram would tell you that it is a moment of any breakfast that many people look forward to. I have to admit I enjoyed it, and it didn’t hurt that the eggs were cooked to total perfection.

See what I mean? The perfect poached egg

I imagine most chefs could correctly poach an egg with their eyes closed, but amateurs will admit that it is deceptively tricky, as proved by the increase in various egg-poaching “life hack” kitchenware in recent years - so getting to eat a perfect one, is one of those simple pleasures in life.

Narrowly avoiding a food coma, I followed the meal with a simple latte, priced at £3.75.

It is clear the barista knows the tiny details involved in pulling a shot of espresso to draw out the right notes and dodge that bitter flavour, leaving “coffee snobs” no room to criticise.

Latte art.

It is worth noting that alongside the expertly brewed coffee and delicious food menu, The Grind Café is also known for its cocktails, but - at 9am on a Sunday - those remain on my list to try next time.

The cafe also offers table service which - and maybe I’m dining at too many casual places - is one of the details which makes the venue stand out and border on a restaurant experience.

At the end of the meal, paying at the counter, I was distracted by the cakes which, along with everything else at the cafe, are made on site with locally-sourced and fresh ingredients.

Pistachio cake

I took home a slice of pistachio cake at £4, which again was such a generous size that it fed two of us, and it tasted incredible. Super-sweet frosting, with chunks of pistachio mixed in, and a rich, soft sponge, I will likely be heading back today to get a second slice.

If Kelham is too far out of the way for you, a second location is open up the hill in Broomhill.