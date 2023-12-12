These pictures take us from the bustle of the city centre, on Norfolk Street, Dixon Lane, Arundel Street and Fargate, to the 'so quiet village' of High Green, as it was described back then

These photos depict life in Sheffield back in 1957 in all its grit and glory, from the glamour to the hardships.

A very different looking city is captured in these atmospheric pictures from the best part of 70 years ago.

A night train is seen being loaded with parcels at Sheffield's old Victoria railway station, workers at Mappin and Webb are shown giving knives a final polish before they are packaged up and sold, and dancers are pictured enjoying some rock and roll music at the Locarno Ballroom.

This retro photo gallery features scenes across Sheffield, from the bustle of the city centre, on Norfolk Street, Dixon Lane, Arundel Street and Fargate, to the 'so quiet village' of High Green, as it was described back then, long before the Arctic Monkeys gave it a sonic blast.

The city's sporting heroes of the day are also present, including players from the world's oldest football club, Sheffield FC, in their centenary year, Sheffield Wednesday's team and members of Sheffield United Cricket Club.

The dramatic impact of that summer's heatwave, the momentous construction of a new department store and fresh developments at an old prisoner of war camp are all on display too.

The pictures are taken from The Star's archives and from Picture Sheffield.

1 . Dixon Lane Dixon Lane, Sheffield, pictured on January 1, 1957, looking towards Haymarket. The Norfolk Arms pub and Rock Tavern can be seen on the left, with the Norfolk Market Hall to the right Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Mappin and Webb Warehouse staff giving knives a final polish at Mappin and Webb, in Sheffield, in March 1957 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Central Office of Information Photo Sales

3 . Castlefolds market Castlefolds Wholesale Fruit and Vegetable Market, on Exchange Street, Sheffield, with Norfolk Market Hall in the background, pictured in January 1957 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales