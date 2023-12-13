“This is another really positive step forward for the regeneration of Attercliffe and the wider East End of Sheffield."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A developer with plans to build 1,000 homes in Sheffield has bought a historic department store as part of its ‘wider commitment to regeneration’.

Citu has snapped up the John Banner building on Attercliffe Road promising ‘significant investment’ to restore some of its former glory.

Chris Thompson of Citu.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built in the 1930s by retail entrepreneur John Banner, the landmark white building on Attercliffe Road was synonymous with high-quality shopping. It closed in 1980.

Today it is a mix of shops and offices. It was put up for auction when the owner went into administration earlier this year.

It was advertised as having a guide price of £1.4m and 25 occupiers including Co-Op, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Wosskow Brown Solicitors and EE.

Citu has £300m plans for 1,000 homes at the nearby Attercliffe Waterside site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citu founder and co-director Chris Thompson said: “The John Banner building holds a significant place in the architectural landscape of the Attercliffe high street, and we are honoured to be entrusted with its stewardship.

John Banner department store Attercliffe. Pic by Mike Higginbottom.

“Our team is excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents, and we are dedicated to preserving the building’s historical significance while introducing modern, innovative elements that align with our vision for sustainable development.”

The restoration of the John Banner building will preserve the façade to retain its original features, he added.

He said: “This part of the city has been under-appreciated for so long, we wanted to prioritise the leisure and commercial elements that will bring new investment into the district as quickly as possible, and Banners is an integral part of that wider vision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, Mr Thompson told The Star he wanted to build the commercial elements of Attercliffe Waterside first by converting the former Spartan steelworks on Attercliffe Road and five other buildings into a cafe, pub, shop, offices and event space.

The firm has submitted a planning application for the first phase, between Attercliffe Road and Sheffield and Tinsley canal, which will also have 447 homes. It hopes to be on site in early 2024.

The 23-acre plot includes brownfield on either side of the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate committee said: “This is another really positive step forward for the regeneration of Attercliffe and the wider East End of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad