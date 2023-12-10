It was one of a number of trees across Sheffield to be uprooted by Storm Elin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Sheffield's 'most iconic' and most photographed trees has sadly been brought crashing down by Storm Elin.

The tree in Graves Park was one of a number across the city to be uprooted as fierce winds buffeted Sheffield on Saturday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tree described as one of Sheffield's 'most iconic' was brought crashing down in Graves Park during Storm Elin. Photo by Nick Robinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While other fallen trees may have caused more disruption, blocking roads and footpaths, their demise has surely not resulted in the same outpouring of sadness as that of the one in Graves Park.

Nick Robinson kindly shared this photo of the toppled giant, along with the stunning photos below of the magnificent sycamore tree standing proud in years gone by.

He said: "I'm so sad, I loved this tree, although I couldn't really say why."

The much-loved tree in Graves Park, Sheffield, pictured in the snow. It was sadly brought down by Storm Elin. Photo by Nick Robinson

Andy Kershaw was also a keen admirer. He wrote: "Sad to see one of the most iconic trees in Graves Park in Sheffield felled by the storm. We've loved this tree for decades."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of other people have described it as their favourite tree, with one fan lamenting: "What a sorry end to a great tree."

The 'iconic' tree in Graves Park, Sheffield, silhouetted against the sunset. Photo by Nick Robinson

Storm Elin caused widespread disruption, including road closures, train cancellations and delays and minor flooding.

It also forced organisers to cancel the popular Percy Pud 10K race, which had already been rescheduled due to snow the previous weekend.

A tree in City Road Cemetery, Sheffield, was also among those brought down by the fierce winds during Storm Elin

As well as the one in Graves Park, trees are also understood to have come down on East Bank Road, Savile Street and Clay Wheels Lane, among other areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tree was also brought down at City Road Cemetery, where it is understood to have damaged a number of gravestones.