Sheffield weather: Sadness as one of city's 'most iconic' trees in Graves Park crashes down during Storm Elin
It was one of a number of trees across Sheffield to be uprooted by Storm Elin
One of Sheffield's 'most iconic' and most photographed trees has sadly been brought crashing down by Storm Elin.
The tree in Graves Park was one of a number across the city to be uprooted as fierce winds buffeted Sheffield on Saturday evening.
While other fallen trees may have caused more disruption, blocking roads and footpaths, their demise has surely not resulted in the same outpouring of sadness as that of the one in Graves Park.
Nick Robinson kindly shared this photo of the toppled giant, along with the stunning photos below of the magnificent sycamore tree standing proud in years gone by.
He said: "I'm so sad, I loved this tree, although I couldn't really say why."
Andy Kershaw was also a keen admirer. He wrote: "Sad to see one of the most iconic trees in Graves Park in Sheffield felled by the storm. We've loved this tree for decades."
Lots of other people have described it as their favourite tree, with one fan lamenting: "What a sorry end to a great tree."
Storm Elin caused widespread disruption, including road closures, train cancellations and delays and minor flooding.
It also forced organisers to cancel the popular Percy Pud 10K race, which had already been rescheduled due to snow the previous weekend.
As well as the one in Graves Park, trees are also understood to have come down on East Bank Road, Savile Street and Clay Wheels Lane, among other areas.
A tree was also brought down at City Road Cemetery, where it is understood to have damaged a number of gravestones.
The UK is braced for another battering from the second named storm to hit these isles this weekend, Storm Fergus, with a yellow weather warning for rain in place for Sheffield from 5pm this afternoon, Sunday, December 10, until 3am on Monday, December 11. The Met Office has warned that heavy rain could lead to flooding in places.