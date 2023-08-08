A country pub near Sheffield has sent the debate about what goes on a pizza to new heights with its new special - a classic chippy dinner on a stonebaked base.

The Devonshire Arms, in Lightwood Lane, Middle Handley, unveiled its 'fish and chips pizza' as a temporary special last week and has sent customers wild.

The Devonshire Arms in Sheffield has blown customers away with their fish and chips pizza, featuring a curry sauce base and topped with mushy peas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special features the classic combo of haddock scraps, batter, and mushy peas, along with double-cooked chips with a curry sauce base. It even comes with a wedge of lemon and a few blobs of tartare sauce.

Executive chef Marco Caires says the plan was just to do a "twist on an old classic", but the creation garnered a huge response from customers on the pub's Facebook page, with hundreds of punters left salivating - as well as a few unable to wrap their heads around it.

"Everybody has bread with their fish and chips anyway," said Marco. "So, why not make the bread bit pizza?

"People really seem to like it but some will always have something to say about us mixing Italian and British things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's about being a bit out there and catching people's imaginations. I think it's had a good response.

"It's just a temporary special - but given the response, the boss is thinking maybe it's something we should put on the menu permanently.