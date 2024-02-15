Karen’s Diner Sheffield: ‘World’s rudest restaurant’ set to return twice the size of the original
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new Karen’s diner is set to open in Sheffield double the size of the original which was such a huge hit.
The 'world's rudest restaurant' is likely to come back with more than 100 seats and in a better position in the city centre, according to bosses. And the aim is to be open before May.
The news will delight diners who love being insulted by its famously surly staff - who have become huge stars on social media, especially TikTok.
The venue on Suffolk Road - the first Karen’s Diner in the UK - closed at the end of December 'after 20 months and 60,000 roasted customers' when its lease ran out.
Paul Levin, theatrical producer for the chain in Europe, said: "Sheffield is very special. Sheffield people have a terrific sense of humour and you need that obviously. We can’t wait to have the opportunity to be rude to everyone again."
A four-strong team from the Sheffield restaurant - including Fizzi Heartley - has been training staff and launching new venues including Dublin, with Amsterdam to come, he added.
But it isn’t a job for an actor, he said.
He added: "You have to live it. We’ve had actors come who are useless at it. You either are a Karen or you are not."