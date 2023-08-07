News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Sheffield retro: 36 photos of some of the best-loved traders at city's old Castle Market

The photos range from the 1970s to the early 2010s, shortly before the market closed

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 7th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

It is a decade since Sheffield's long-running Castle Market shut its doors for good, yet it is still fondly remembered by many within the city.

The market, where Sheffield Castle once stood, was built in 1928 and closed in 2013, when The Moor Market opened. It was demolished a couple of years later and the site remains empty, though there are plans to create a new park there and expose the river which runs underneath.

This retro photo gallery shows some of the best-loved traders at Sheffield's old Castle Market from the 1970s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and early 2010s.

The photos are taken either from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Natalie Myers and Elizabeth Eason on the tripe stall at Sheffield's Castle Market in November 1988. Photo: Picture Sheffield/T. Davies, Sheffield Photographic Society

1. Tripe stall

Natalie Myers and Elizabeth Eason on the tripe stall at Sheffield's Castle Market in November 1988. Photo: Picture Sheffield/T. Davies, Sheffield Photographic Society

Photo Sales
Butcher John Naylor at Castle Market, Sheffield, with boxer Johnny Nelson, who said he was going to make 'mincemeat' of his latest opponent

2. 'Mincemeat'

Butcher John Naylor at Castle Market, Sheffield, with boxer Johnny Nelson, who said he was going to make 'mincemeat' of his latest opponent

Photo Sales
Beverley Bourne serving in Brookes Tea rooms in Castle Market, Sheffield

3. Brookes Tea rooms

Beverley Bourne serving in Brookes Tea rooms in Castle Market, Sheffield

Photo Sales
Pauline Plaxton at Spin City Records, in Castle Market, Sheffield

4. Spin City Records

Pauline Plaxton at Spin City Records, in Castle Market, Sheffield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:SheffieldNostalgiaTraders