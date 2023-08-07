Sheffield retro: 36 photos of some of the best-loved traders at city's old Castle Market
The photos range from the 1970s to the early 2010s, shortly before the market closed
It is a decade since Sheffield's long-running Castle Market shut its doors for good, yet it is still fondly remembered by many within the city.
The market, where Sheffield Castle once stood, was built in 1928 and closed in 2013, when The Moor Market opened. It was demolished a couple of years later and the site remains empty, though there are plans to create a new park there and expose the river which runs underneath.
This retro photo gallery shows some of the best-loved traders at Sheffield's old Castle Market from the 1970s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and early 2010s.
The photos are taken either from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.