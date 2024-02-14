Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Yorkshire dog shelter has made an adorable Valentine’s Day-themed appeal as the team continues to hunt for the perfect home for one of their beautiful dogs.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in the Rotherham area, has been looking after Sansa the Shepherd cross since December. She has been placed in a foster home, but she is desperate for a permanent home where she can snuggle with her favourite person for years to come.

Today, February 14, the kennel team posted on Facebook with a photo of Sansa posing in front of a Valentine’s Day backdrop, and a caption written in the voice of the loveable girl.

Will you be Sansa's Valentine? Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

It read: “Hi everyone - SANSA here. I’ve heard that today is Valentine’s Day. So I wanted to let you all know that I’m still looking for my very own Valentine, for this year and all the years to come.

“If someone could just give me a chance, I promise I will love you FOREVER. I have SO much love to give, and would love to find someone to snuggle up to on the sofa with. Will you be my Valentine??”

Sansa is five years old, and was taken in by the charity days before Christmas after she was very upset in a stray kennel. Her past is completely unknown, but she appears to be house trained and knows some basic commands.

Look at those adorable puppy eyes - Sansa is a beauty. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

She is described as a “sensitive soul”, who would benefit from a quiet and understanding home with some experience of caring for a Shepherd breed. She can be timid with new people, but she has never shown aggression.

She likes to bark at dogs when she comes out of her kennel, but she hasn’t been that interested when she has met friendly non-reactive dogs. She could potentially live with a calm neutered male dog, but she may prefer to be the only dog with all the love and attention.

Sansa will bond very closely with her person, and she will be the most loyal companion.