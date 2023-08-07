Eager shoppers queued on The Moor as St Luke’s opened the doors to its new pre-loved fashion store for the first time.

St Luke’s has finally opened the doors of its much-awaited store on The Moor in Sheffield today, Monday August 7. A queue of excited shoppers were pictured as they stretched down the street waiting to enter the new venue - and meet Pulp drummer Nick Banks.

The former BrightHouse unit in the city centre has been transformed into a pre-loved clothing and homeware shop using reclaimed, donated, recycled and upcycled materials. Customers can make ethical shopping choices all while supporting the work of St Luke’s Hospice as it cares for adults in Sheffield with terminal illnesses.

Sustainable fashion influencer Faye Wagstaffe, known on Instagram as @charity_shop_gal, was invited to cut the ribbon at the store opening as an eco-friendly fashionista, and a long-standing supporter of St Luke’s.

Faye said: “It’s a charity very close to my heart. My mum was a patient of St Luke’s around five years ago and for me, this is a way I can give back to this fantastic charity.

“The whole reason my Instagram page exists is because five years ago I decided I would do a one-year challenge where I gave up buying anything new. After seeing many documentaries on environmental issues and the fast-fashion industry I told myself I was done with it and I would only purchase clothes from charity shops.

“I set up my Instagram account so I could show people what I found in a charity shop. There are so many pre-loved clothes that are just waiting to be restyled and this shop is so beautiful and has really pushed the boundaries of what charity shops should be like.”

St Luke’s new store does not have traditional female and male sections, nor sizing sections. The team has instead sorted clothes by colour to encourage everyone to find something new.

Marie Egerton, head of retail at St Luke’s Hospice, said: “We’ve recognised that people, especially the younger generation, have a style, and while people can deviate from a style, this has made it an easier way to shop.

“We have a very diverse customer base here and that’s what we’re about - the people of Sheffield are who we support, it’s their care we raise money for, so it’s really important that we have a good representation locally and in the city centre.”

You can stay up to date with the new store via @stlukesthemoor on Instagram and TikTok.

