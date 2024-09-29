Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The true cost to the taxpayer of a flagship £470m regeneration scheme in Sheffield city centre has been revealed.

Construction of the Heart of the City II project started in 2017 after HSBC signed a lease for what was to become Grosvenor House on the site of the former Grosvenor House Hotel on Wellington Street.

It completed this year with the unveiling of Leah’s Yard, a restoration of mesters’ workshops on Cambridge Street.

The £470m Heart of the City scheme saw the retention of a Victorian facade on Pinstone Street, now part of a Radisson Blu hotel. | NW

The project includes offices, shops, flats, a hotel, leisure space and a pocket park.

Some other council schemes have seen costs rocket including a revamp of Fargate and High Street, which rose from £16m to £33m and a new park at Castlegate, which increased by £6.25m.

But the authority says it takes “great pride” in Heart of the City which has cost the taxpayer £376m.

A spokesperson said the £470m price tag included private investment.

Elshaw House, Sheffield's newest office, stands on Carver Street at the heart of the Heart of the City regeneration scheme. | National World

They added: “The council approved a capital budget for the Heart of the City project at £376m. There are no elements of the project that have not been delivered as part of the original masterplan.

“Future development plots within the project remain, although they were never intended to be delivered by Sheffield City Council.

“The overall development value of Heart of the City is £470m when taking into account private investment into the project.

“We take great pride in the ongoing transformation of the city centre and the significant role the council has played in this change, including developing Heart of the City.

“Positive feedback from visitors and increased footfall indicate that we are successfully attracting more people to the city centre, helping to grow our city's economy.”

As well as HSBC, the Heart of the City is home to builders Henry Boot, which relocated from Banner Cross Hall, and lawyers DLA Piper, which moved from 1 St Pauls on Norfolk Street.

Several shops have opened including Bird and Blend tea, Fjällräven outdoor clothes and Yards Store independent fashion, fashion retailers Weekday and Monki, homeware shop Sostrene Grene, Savills barbers and Marmaduke’s cafe.

Hundreds of people live in the Kangaroo Works flats on Wellington Street and The Furnace restaurant at Charter Square continues to thrive.

Big launches this summer include a Radisson Blu hotel on Pinstone Street and the Cambridge Street Collective food hall.

Cambridge Street Collective food hall | Google

Meanwhile, plans have gone in for a large BOX sports bar in a unit on Barker’s Pool, a £500,000 Two Thirds pub on Wellington Street and Pret a Manger is opening on Cambridge Street.

Big empty spaces include the former Gaumont Theatre on Barker’s Pool, music venue Bethel Chapel on Cambridge Street, several floors in Elshaw House offices and over a dozen shops.

Earlier this year, two development plots were taken off the market after failing to sell, leading to calls to turn one into an extension of the popular Pound’s Park.