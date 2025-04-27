Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hi-tech, underground super-bins installed as part of an £14.4m revamp of Fargate will be out of action until summer, the city council says.

Huge buried containers linked to above-ground columns are intended to keep overflowing dumpsters off the upgraded pedestrianised area.

Underground super-bins on Fargate will replace dumpsters when a bespoke vehicle arrives in summer, the city council says. | NW

The system requires bespoke vehicles and lifting equipment to make collections. But because of “long delivery times” they are not expected until summer, the authority said.

The query was raised by a Star reader who said: “For months and months the rate payers of Sheffield have been promised that the refurbishment of Fargate would be 'substantially' completed by March.

Underground bins being installed on Fargate in July 2024. | National World

“To be fair it is now, rather belatedly, well on the way. However, the elephant in the room still needs to be addressed. The much-heralded Dutch-style super-bins are yet to be commissioned and are still coned off and surrounded by barrier tape.

“After the revamp dragged on and was months late and well over budget, when can we expect these bins of the future to actually be in operation?”

The unpaved area outside M&S on Fargate will house a builders' compound for Event Central, the city council says. | NW

A city council spokesperson said they were working with private sector waste contractor Veolia to start collections as soon as possible.

All properties on Fargate will continue using dumpsters until then.

The spokesperson added: “There are currently larger, moveable waste bins on Fargate while work continues on the newly-installed bins.

“This has allowed commercial and residential properties to continue operating on the basis they were previously. These will be removed when the new larger bins are in operation.”

Earlier this month, council chiefs said the Fargate revamp was finished. But a 30-yard apron of asphalt remains outside Marks and Spencer for a builders’ compound for Event Central. Work is set to start soon on a new venue in the former Clinton Cards shop.

The revamp of Fargate includes new paving, flowerbeds and benches. Started in spring 2023 it was originally scheduled to finish in summer 2024.