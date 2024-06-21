Watch: Huge concrete boxes buried under premium Sheffield street in £33m revamp

By David Walsh
Published 21st Jun 2024, 12:45 BST
Huge concrete boxes are being buried on a premier street as part of a £33m revamp in Sheffield city centre.

The containers are being laid in threes on Fargate for an underground waste system set to have much greater capacity than a street bin. 

The work is part of a regeneration scheme which started in April last year and is set to continue up to February.

