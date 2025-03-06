A flurry of activity on Fargate involving 40 workers is “normal” as the project nears completion, contractors say.

The Sheffield street is a hive of activity as a mid-March deadline looms for when the revamp will be “substantially complete.”

As well as workers for main contractor Sisk, teams of sub-contractors have been drafted in from companies including Killingley, McCann, Rouse and Versa.

Several firms are working on Fargate amid a flurry of activity as a revamp nears completion. | NW

Lee Long, Sisk senior project manager, said this was normal because some jobs such as planting and installing benches could not be done until near the end of the contract.

He added: “It’s planned work and not a reaction to anything. Some jobs can only be done right at the end. Over this week and next week barriers will be coming down and areas will be opening up daily.”

The £14.4m revamp of Fargate started in spring 2023 and was originally scheduled to be completed by summer 2024.

Lee Long, centre, and Robin Metcalf, left, of contractors Sisk with Coun Ben Miskell on Fargate in November. | NW

At times over the last 22 months, Star readers have complained about an apparent lack of activity and slow progress.

As well as paving it has involved laying new drainage and burying large bins to reduce clutter on the street.