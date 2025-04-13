Fargate: Sheffield City Council chiefs explain why 30-yard section left out of revamp
An apron of asphalt remains outside Marks and Spencer. Part of it is covered by the last remaining work compound as builders Sisk wind up operations.
The £14.4m revamp includes new paving, flowerbeds and benches. Started in spring 2023 it was originally scheduled to finish in summer 2024.
Sheffield City Council says it is complete although an area of asphalt remains.
A spokesperson said a site compound for Event Central would be placed there when work started on the venue.
It was not seen as the best use of time or money to pave the area and then likely have to do it again after Event Central was finished. It would be done then.
The £8m events building will be in the former Clinton Cards shop opposite Marks and Spencer.
It will have a 250-person event space, cafe/bar and three floors of co-working space and meeting rooms.
A builder has been signed up and it is set to open in 2026, six years after government funding was announced.
A start date for building work and the erection of a new compound has not been announced.
