Council chiefs have explained why a 30-yard section of Fargate has not been included in a multi-million pound revamp.

An apron of asphalt remains outside Marks and Spencer. Part of it is covered by the last remaining work compound as builders Sisk wind up operations.

The £14.4m revamp includes new paving, flowerbeds and benches. Started in spring 2023 it was originally scheduled to finish in summer 2024.

Sheffield City Council says it is complete although an area of asphalt remains.

A 30-yard section of Fargate outside M&S has not been repaved. | NW

A spokesperson said a site compound for Event Central would be placed there when work started on the venue.

It was not seen as the best use of time or money to pave the area and then likely have to do it again after Event Central was finished. It would be done then.

The unpaved area will house a work compound for builders on Event Central, the city council says. | NW

The £8m events building will be in the former Clinton Cards shop opposite Marks and Spencer.

It will have a 250-person event space, cafe/bar and three floors of co-working space and meeting rooms.

A builder has been signed up and it is set to open in 2026, six years after government funding was announced.

A start date for building work and the erection of a new compound has not been announced.