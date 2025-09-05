Sheffield City Council has issued an update on equipment needed to operate underground super-bins on Fargate due in “summer 2025.”

The authority said more information would be available soon and its “plans were on track.”

It is waiting on vehicles and lifting equipment needed to remove trash from huge buried containers installed as part of a revamp.

Previously it said the items had “long delivery times” and they were expected in summer 2025.

In April, the authority declared a £14m upgrade of the premium shopping street complete.

But the super-bins - which feature three coloured columns attached to underground containers - would remain out of action until bespoke vehicles and lifting equipment arrived.

The bins were installed to keep trade waste dumpsters off the pedestrianised area.