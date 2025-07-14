Fargate: Sheffield City Council gives update on fenced-off super-bins installed in £14m revamp
The authority said it is waiting on vehicles and lifting equipment, required to make collections, which had “long delivery times.”
A spokesperson added: “We are currently waiting on the delivery of these, which we expect will be with us in summer 2025.”
It come as green plastic fencing around the bins has been replaced with blue metal fencing.
In April, the authority declared a £14m revamp of the premium shopping street was complete.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
But the super-bins - which feature three above-ground columns attached to huge buried containers - would remain out of action until the bespoke vehicles and lifting equipment arrived.
The bins were installed waste to keep overflowing dumpsters of trade waste off the pedestrianised area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.