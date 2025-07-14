Sheffield City Council has issued an update on underground super-bins on Fargate after fencing around them was upgraded.

The authority said it is waiting on vehicles and lifting equipment, required to make collections, which had “long delivery times.”

A spokesperson added: “We are currently waiting on the delivery of these, which we expect will be with us in summer 2025.”

Plastic fencing has been replaced by metal fencing around underground super-bins on Fargate until lifting equipment arrives. | nw

It come as green plastic fencing around the bins has been replaced with blue metal fencing.

In April, the authority declared a £14m revamp of the premium shopping street was complete.

Fenced off superbins outside Marks and Spencer in April. | nw

But the super-bins - which feature three above-ground columns attached to huge buried containers - would remain out of action until the bespoke vehicles and lifting equipment arrived.

The bins were installed waste to keep overflowing dumpsters of trade waste off the pedestrianised area.