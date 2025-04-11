Escaped 'bull breed' savages woman and kills her dog in terrifying attack in Rotherham

An escaped ‘bull breed’ attacked a woman and killed her dog in the street as she desperately tried to fight it off.

Police say the woman suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment as she bravely tried to save the French Bulldog, named online as Kiki.

Armed police were called to the dog attack in Laudsdale Road in Rotherham which left a woman injured and a dog dead. | Google

She rang police to report the attack as it was happening on Laudsdale Road in Rotherham.

Armed and response officers descended on the scene and caught the dog alive using a ‘catch pole’. It was taken to police kennels, where it remains, a police spokesperson said.

The owner has since signed the dog over, they added.

Now, an investigation has been launched into how it got loose.

Chf Insp Emma Cheney, who leads on dangerous dogs at South Yorkshire Police, said a child could have been killed.

“This is an horrendous attack that has killed an innocent dog and my thoughts are with its owner.

“Children were close by to this and witnessed the attack, but the reality is this could have been a fatality involving a child.

“We continue to see and respond to dangerous dogs posing a risk in our communities and something must change. It will only be a matter of time before someone is killed or seriously hurt, and owners must act.”

Anyone with information about the incident, at 11.21amon Thursday April 10, is asked to contact police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident 277 of 10 April 2025.

