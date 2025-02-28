“This is why people afraid of coming into the city centre,” a judge told a man and woman involved in a brawl on a Sheffield street, during which one of them released an ‘out of control’ XL Bully dog which bit another man.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident involving defendants Leston Daley and Tyisha Robinson and a third person took place on The Wicker in the dead of night on July 7, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detailing the moments leading up to the incident, Richard Adams, defending Daley, said the ‘drunken’ complainant in the case had ‘something of a dispute’ with Daley.

The incident involving defendants Leston Daley and Tyisha Robinson took place on The Wicker in the dead of night on July 7, 2024. Stock picture of an XL Bully used inset | Google/3rd party

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, Mr Adams said Daley then proceeded to ‘run to get his dog,’ identified as being the banned XL Bully breed.

Daley then released the dog, and a confrontation ensued, during which the complainant began to kick out at the dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to questions from The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, concerning the breed of dog, Mr Adams continued: “It’s thought to be an XL Bully. It is, to some degree, out of control. The complainant is bitten, he’s struck by the handbag of Ms Robinson.”

Read More Shots TV: Mini documentary tells shocking story of plot to lure rival drug dealer to attack ending in death

Playing a video of the incident to the court, prosecutor, Amy Earnshaw, said: “The complainant is on the floor, with the dog moving around. Ms Robinson’s swinging her handbag around.”

Judge Richardson described the incident as ‘ghastly’ and ‘shocking,’ before adding: “It’s out of control, it [the dog] should be on a lead...she’s hitting out with her handbag, the dog’s attacking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He condemned Daley and Robinson for their roles in the ‘fracas’ and claimed it is the sort of incident that leads people to be ‘afraid’ of coming into Sheffield city centre.

“This is just the sort of public disorder that upsets the public, and encourages many to stay away from the city centre. And here, you are the cause of of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are sabotaging, not only your own lives, but that of many people who like to come into the city centre. That’s why I deem it serious,” Judge Richardson told the pair.

Robinson, of Dyche Lane, Batemoor, Sheffield, and Daley, of Lopham Street, Burngreave, Sheffield, were both charged with the offence of affray in connection with the incident, which they both pleaded guilty to at earlier hearings.

Read More Ex-South Yorkshire Police officer accused of encouraging violence against colleague guilty of gross misconduct

The court heard that Robinson has a record of 116 previous offences from 61 convictions, with entries for multiple counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and robbery, along with a charge relating to making threats with a bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daley’s record spans 50 previous offences from 26 convictions, including entries for ‘low level violence,’ the ‘supply of cannabis, threatening behaviour and damage.

Mitigation for the two defendants was not advanced during the brief 15-minute hearing, but Judge Richardson said he had taken note of the fact that Robinson has been in custody on remand for the last six months.

Daley has been in custody since last month (January 2025) after claiming he had contracted mpox, previously known as monkeypox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Adams said the purpose of Daley being placed into custody was to ensure that a medical assessment investigating whether he had, indeed, fallen ill with the rare infection, which is most commonly found in parts of central and east Africa, could be carried out.

“It appears no assessment was carried out, and it appears he has been treated as a regular remandee,” Mr Adams told Judge Richardson, before conceding that there is no proof Daley has contracted mpox.

Judge Richardson sentenced both defendants to two months’ immediate custody, and said they are both likely to be released soon, if not immediately, due to their time spent on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also questioned why the case could not have been dealt with by a district judge at the lower, Magistrates’ court, and said the decision is likely to have ‘wasted’ thousands of pounds of public money.