Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officials have issued a warning after a feared 200ft deep sinkhole appeared near a popular Sheffield golf course and beauty spot.

Staff at Sheffield City Trust, which runs the city's municipal golf courses, have sealed the hole off, amid fears it could be an old vent from a long-closed colliery which once operated in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hole is in a section of woods close to the well-used Birley Wood Golf Course. It is also close to a woodland footpath, and is thought to have appeared in the last few days in a section of woodlands.

Red and white tape has sealed off the sink hole at Birley Wood, with concerns over safety. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

A spokesman for Sheffield City Trust confirmed that the hole had been found close to the course, which is next to Birley Lane, between Mosborough and Frecheville.

He said the hole had been spotted by concerned ground keepers at the course, which is well known as the Sheffield Council-owned public course where the former US Masters champion Danny Willett first learned to play golf as a youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield City Trust spokesman said: "We're not entirely sure whose land it is on. We have found it, and we have roped it off for safety reasons, and to try to make people aware of the risk."

He said the trust had also contacted The Coal Authority to find out if there is a link to a disused mine, which may make it the Coal Authority's responsibility. The trust is also in contact with Sheffield Council over the hole.

It is understood estimates for the depth are not scientific but are best estimates at present based on the information available.

A spokesperson for the Coal Authority said: “On Tuesday April 2 the Coal Authority was made aware of a ground collapse near to Birley Wood Golf Course in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The area has been fenced to keep the site safe and our regional engineers will be visiting the scene to carry out thorough investigations to determine the cause.

“If this incident was due to historical coal mine workings, we will design a permanent solution and carry out repair works as soon as we can.

“To report a coal mine hazard, please call us on 0800 288 4242, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

The Star has also approached Sheffield Council for comment.

It is understood several collieries were once operated in that area of Sheffield, although they have all been closed for decades

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Mosborough History Group, Dent Main Colliery was situated on Birley Moor Road, between Frecheville and Mosborough, on a site now occupied by Birley garden centre.

It first opened in the 1920s, but closed in the early 1970s.