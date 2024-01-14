It's one of Sheffield's oldest villages - and we found out why people love living in Mosborough

It was not even part of Sheffield when some of its residents were born.

But Mosborough, located some eight miles south east of the city centre, is now seen by those who live there as one of the best and most beautiful parts of the city.

Up until 1967, the village was part of Derbyshire, until the boundaries were shifted. That's pretty recent in the context of Mosborough's history. Recorded as Moresburh in 1002 and Moresburg in 1086, its meaning is said to mean 'fortified place in the moor'.

Nowadays, it is firmly a part of Sheffield, with the city's tram network only a short walk away, and close to the shopping area of Crystal Peaks.

Pictured on Mosborough High Street are (left to right) Carol Stocks, Helen Davison, Deborah Jenkins, Linda Taylor and Lynda Owen. Picture: David Kessen, National World

It's also known as the home town of the England football star Harry Maguire, who is still often seen in the village where he was brought up.

But for many of those living there, it is the nearby countryside that what makes it such a great place, mixed with the services and the community that it still retains.

Long standing resident Linda Taylor is among the village's biggest fans. When The Star visited, she was among friends having a chat over coffee at the village's popular micro-pub, Craftworks, which doubles as a coffee and cake cafe during the day.

She said: "Growing up in Mosborough since being a baby, it was village life, and it's changed since then. But growing up, everyone knew everybody, everybody was friendly, and you could leave all your doors open and everything, and there was plenty to do in Mosborough."

Student nurse and part time barmaid Hollie Hodkin is impressed by the local primary school. Picture: David Kessen, National World

She said the village was still like that in some ways, and people would still always say good morning, people of all generations.

She added, 15 years ago a community centre was built on the site of what was previously the village's primary school, near School Street. The primary school had been relocated in the late 90s to a modern building, near what was a new development close to a local beauty spot, Bridle Stile.

She said the new community centre now brought lots of people to Mosborough, young, old and in between.

She said: "That's good, it's still got that activity, there's still a community as it was in those days."

Linda is now involved in Mosborough's local history groups, which has produced leaflets of guided walks, taking in the village's history.

The Joseph Stone Centre is a new community centre built on the site of Mosborough's former primary school. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Resident Helen Davison was also enjoying a coffee. She is a fan of all the local countryside walks that are available.

She said: "You feel really rural and out in the countryside, just two minutes away from your own home. Plum Lane, Eckington Woods, Ridgeway are all easy to walk through fields and wooded bits. It's just like being isolated and in the country, but at the same time you've got such good access to the M1 and the M18. You've got shopping complexes like Crystal Peaks and Meadowhall that are really easy to get to, so you've got the benefit of both worlds really."

She said there used to be a lot of shops in the village, but the number had dwindled in recent years. The village is set to get a new Co-op, but she said: "Unfortunately, we lost a pub to be able to build that."

She said the Craftwork micro-pub had been opened in what she understood was a former car spares shop. "It's really lovely," she said. In the day time it's a coffee shop, and it's attractive surroundings and lots of people come in to meet for a chat, and then in the evening it's a small pub."

Dad Richard Beardmore with his children at the playground at Bridle Stile. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Student nurse Hollie Hodkin moved into the village a few years ago, with her husband, and is now bringing up her daughter there, while working part time in a local bar.

She is a fan of the local school, Mosborough Primary, and says most of the pupils there are from families in the village.

Located in a new building, she said it is set away from the road, and had recently had a successful Ofsted.

She said: "Mosborough's got a lovely community feel about it. I moved here about five years ago. It's got quite a few local shops and local businesses, it's got green spaces and a lovely little school as well."

In addition to the Craftworks, the village still has a number of pubs, although the Royal Oak closed, demolished to make way for the Co-op which is currently being built on the same site. It will be the first supermarket within the village.

The former Vine pub is now an award winning Indian restaurant. Picture: David Kessen, National World

It's not the only pub the village has lost in recent years. The Vine, an 18th Century former pub on School Street closed as a pub, but was replaced by an award winning Indian restaurant, which is now run from the same historic building and retains the name of The Vine.

However, the centre still boasts a handful of pubs, including The Queen pub, on the corner of Queen Street, the Royal Oak, further along High Street, the George and Dragon, also on High Street, and The Alma, on South Street.

There is also a post office counter near the village health centre, a chip shop, and barber shops on the main high street, as well as a shop and a sandwich shop. The village also gives its name to one of Sheffield's best known rugby clubs, Mosborough, who play their games nearby

A short distance out from the centre is Bridle Stile, a local beauty spot. It was originally an ancient pack horse route to London, dating back to the 13th century.

It is popular for walks, and now has a popular sculpture, the Mosborough Timeline nearby.

It also has a playground for the village youngsters.

Among those enjoying the playground with his family when The Star visited, was fireman Richard Beardmore, who previously worked at the village fire station, and now lives in the village.

He said: "It's always got the community feel. It's been developed and there are more people living here now, but it's kept that community feel. People still like to look out for each other.