Some foods have memories of Sheffield running right through them.

Foods that you are brought up on during your childhood tend to stick with you, with many people in Sheffield sharing similar early experiences.

Whether it was getting served lunch at school and looking forward to the pudding, or heading home in anticipation that you would be met with a big bowl of something special made by your parents or grandparents, we’ve put together a list of our readers’ favourite foods that remind them of their childhood in the city.

The list includes both sweets and savouries with strong connections to the city.

Everyone will have their own views on what ingredients must be used in particular dishes for the definitive recipe but there are some dishes that will forever be part of the city’s culture that have been enjoyed by generations of Sheffielders.

Have a look at the gallery and see how many you remember.

1 . Sheffield food you remember from childhood Our gallery shows Sheffield food you remember from childhood Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Meat and tater pie 'Meat and tater' pie. many readers said they remembered meat and potato pies. Reader Jean Hill said: "Meat and potato pie with Henderson's Relish." Jason Rowland added: My nans meat and tater pie mushy peas and Hendersons." Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Picture Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Cheese flan Several readers told us the remembered cheese flans, particularly the ones served up with their school meals in the city Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Battered fishcake and chips Battered fishcake and chips from the chip shop was remembered by many of our readers. Denize Warburton said: "Fish cakes definitely not the same down south." Photo: National World Photo Sales