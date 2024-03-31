For years, the carnival was a popular event on the streets of a big Sheffield estate.

And now Frecheville Carnival is set to return this June - although the traditional parade of floats will be missing because of the cost of insuring the vehicles that would take part.

We have put together a gallery of 25 retro pictures of the carnival in its heyday, which you can see below.

Vanessa Oakes, a former carnival queen herself, is among the team organising the return of the carnival, which dates back to the 1930s, but has not run since 2006, although there was a charity fun day last year.

She said: "It's not going to be exactly the same as it used to be as the floats won't be there. Some of them used to be enormous!

"But we have a committee, made up of five of us. In three years time it will be the 90th anniversary, and we're hoping to do it bigger and better for that anniversary as well."

The plan for this year's event is to stage it at the Frecheville Community Centre grounds. Entertainment will include dancers and a Viking re-enactment group.

There will be food stalls, and the event will continue into the evening with a disco in the community centre.

Vanessa said the committee was still trying to get more people and organisations involved with the carnival, which is due to be held on Saturday, June 15.

To get involved, contact the 'Frecheville Community Centre Carnival & Events' Facebook page or email [email protected].

1 . Carnival Submitted picture shows the Frecheville Carnival in the past Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Floats Floats taking part in the Frecheville Carnival in the past. Submitted picture Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Costumes People in fancy dress at the Frecheville Carnival. Submitted picture Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . 70s Frecheville Carnival, thought to the the late 1970s. Submitted picture Photo: Submitted Photo Sales